Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LEN. Wedbush raised shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.13.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $170.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lennar has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $182.53.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,179,979.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. BBR Partners LLC grew its position in Lennar by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Lennar by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 185,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,736,000 after buying an additional 18,730 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at $377,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

