Liberty Broadband (LBRDA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Liberty Broadband to post earnings of $3.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.46 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 87.75% and a return on equity of 9.55%. On average, analysts expect Liberty Broadband to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $63.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.03. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $95.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LBRDA. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $106.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

