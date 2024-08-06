Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.59 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.69). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 87.75%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.41 million. On average, analysts expect Liberty Broadband to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LBRDK stock opened at $64.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.01. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $46.46 and a 52-week high of $95.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.06.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

