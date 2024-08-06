Liberty Live Group (LLYVA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.78).
Liberty Live Group Stock Performance
Shares of LLYVA opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. Liberty Live Group has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.53.
Liberty Live Group Company Profile
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
