Liberty Live Group (LLYVA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.78).

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

Shares of LLYVA opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. Liberty Live Group has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

In other Liberty Live Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $6,344,244.03. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,646,157.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,072 shares of company stock worth $17,749,275.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

