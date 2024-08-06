Liberty Live Group (LLYVK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.78).

Shares of LLYVK stock opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average of $38.71. Liberty Live Group has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $44.16.

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at $165,646,157.70. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,999,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,266,178.42. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at $165,646,157.70. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 282,072 shares of company stock worth $17,749,275.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

