Liberty Live Group (LLYVK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.78).
Liberty Live Group Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of LLYVK stock opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average of $38.71. Liberty Live Group has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $44.16.
Liberty Live Group Company Profile
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
