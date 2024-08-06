Life360 (LIF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Life360 to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Life360 Stock Down 9.3 %

NASDAQ LIF opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. Life360 has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $36.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities started coverage on Life360 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Life360 to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

