Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LTI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 8th

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 5,150 ($65.81) per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 792.66 ($10.13) on Tuesday. Lindsell Train Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 713.92 ($9.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,002 ($12.81). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 824.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 819.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.59 million, a P/E ratio of -87.21 and a beta of 0.55.

In related news, insider Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £823.60 ($1,052.52) per share, for a total transaction of £41,180 ($52,626.20). Company insiders own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

