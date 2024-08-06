Liquidity Services (LQDT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Liquidity Services has set its Q3 2024 guidance at 0.200-0.280 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $91.45 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 18.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Liquidity Services Price Performance

Shares of Liquidity Services stock opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. Liquidity Services has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $22.87. The firm has a market cap of $622.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average of $18.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LQDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.