Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $248,139,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,749 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,340,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 445.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 512,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,191,000 after purchasing an additional 418,411 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,723.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,129,000 after purchasing an additional 413,545 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.33. The company had a trading volume of 598,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $107.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.00.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 84.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.