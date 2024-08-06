Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives $49.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYGGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.38.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYG. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $3.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.0546 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

