Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives $49.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.38.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYG. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 3.9 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $3.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.0546 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Featured Stories

