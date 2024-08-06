Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (LOMA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $137.71 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 5.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOMA remained flat at $6.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 314,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,246. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $713.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.43. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $7.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.10 to $8.10 in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

