Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.13.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBPH traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.19. 183,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,194. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average of $23.05. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $6,106,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 174,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

