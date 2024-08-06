Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Acquired by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 338,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,072 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 946.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 524,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 474,534 shares during the last quarter. Capital Markets Trading UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter worth $54,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 435,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lucid Group by 47.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LCID has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.14.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.54 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.