MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Given New $110.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.59. 130,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.80, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.94 and its 200-day moving average is $98.39. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $118.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.42 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $531,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,818.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $531,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,818.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 161,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $16,578,083.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,328,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,972,952.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 449,761 shares of company stock valued at $46,258,043. 22.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 153.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $77,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Further Reading

