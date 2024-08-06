Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $128.76

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $128.76 and traded as low as $124.92. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $126.24, with a volume of 9,251 shares.
Macquarie Group Stock Down 7.6 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.76.
Macquarie Group Company Profile
Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Macquarie Group
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Why Intuitive Surgical Stock is Dominating the Medical Sector
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Freshpet’s Impressive Q2 Sparks Optimism Despite Market Fears
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Analysts Are Leading ExxonMobil Stock to a New All-Time High
Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.