MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for MacroGenics in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.72). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MacroGenics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.19) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MacroGenics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 98.01% and a negative net margin of 53.60%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

MacroGenics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $3.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a market cap of $224.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.09. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $21.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,953,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,751,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,528,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,574,000 after buying an additional 36,396 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 8,361.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,438,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,889,000 after buying an additional 2,409,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,401,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,104,000 after purchasing an additional 598,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

