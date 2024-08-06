Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($7.55) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to post $-28 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-18 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.8 %
MDGL opened at $259.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.40. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $299.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Transactions at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
In related news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 22,489 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.88, for a total value of $4,787,458.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 413,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,996,502.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fred B. Craves sold 22,489 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.88, for a total value of $4,787,458.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 413,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,996,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,425 shares of company stock worth $6,129,127. Insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.
