Man Group Plc (EMG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 8th

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of EMG opened at GBX 221 ($2.82) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,484.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 251.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 250.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.03. Man Group has a twelve month low of GBX 200.50 ($2.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 279.23 ($3.57).

A number of research firms recently commented on EMG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Man Group from GBX 322 ($4.12) to GBX 324 ($4.14) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 315 ($4.03) to GBX 325 ($4.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 299 ($3.82) target price on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.83) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

In related news, insider Dixit Joshi bought 38,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £99,657.63 ($127,357.99). In other Man Group news, insider Anne Wade purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 234 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £28,080 ($35,884.98). Also, insider Dixit Joshi acquired 38,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £99,657.63 ($127,357.99). 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

