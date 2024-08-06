Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences to post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Maravai LifeSciences has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $64.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.84 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 47.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. On average, analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MRVI stock opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95.

In other Maravai LifeSciences news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 9,940,974 shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $97,520,954.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,150,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,671,549.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

MRVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

