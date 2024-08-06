Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Director Lawrence A. Cunningham Buys 10 Shares

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 10 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,550.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,650. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,511.76 on Tuesday. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,295.65 and a 1 year high of $1,670.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,583.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,530.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,692,115,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Markel Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 214,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,124,000 after purchasing an additional 57,528 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $214,216,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 129,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,935,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 100,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,465,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MKL shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

