Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $90.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide traded as low as $72.63 and last traded at $73.59, with a volume of 2879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.66.

Several other analysts have also commented on VAC. Mizuho cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $106.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,266,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,872,000 after purchasing an additional 143,074 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,387,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,763,000 after acquiring an additional 66,362 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,613,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,096,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,103,000 after buying an additional 32,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,698,000 after buying an additional 129,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.89). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.19%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

