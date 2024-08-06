MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Stock Holdings Decreased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,991 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,230,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 0.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 103,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,692,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth $2,052,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at $12,000,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (up from $109.00) on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on MasTec from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

In other MasTec news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,742.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,742.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $101.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $113.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -724.71 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.24 and a 200-day moving average of $93.17.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. MasTec had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

