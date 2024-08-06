Mastercard Incorporated Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.77 Per Share (NYSE:MA)

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Mastercard in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $3.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.82. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $14.27 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.43 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MA. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.27.

Shares of MA opened at $442.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,362,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,314,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,421,131. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

