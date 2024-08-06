Medexus Pharmaceuticals (MDP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.96 million. Medexus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 26.14%.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MDP stock traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.19. 11,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,463. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.85. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of C$1.44 and a 12-month high of C$3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

