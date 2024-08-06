Mercury Systems (MRCY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Mercury Systems to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $208.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.03 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. On average, analysts expect Mercury Systems to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.87. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $40.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

