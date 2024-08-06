MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) PT Raised to $23.00

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MGIC Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MTG traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.76. The stock had a trading volume of 524,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,245. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average is $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $305.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Institutional Trading of MGIC Investment

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,412,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,023,000 after purchasing an additional 553,155 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,067,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,776,000 after buying an additional 415,628 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,983,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,587,000 after buying an additional 174,609 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,008,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,340,000 after buying an additional 139,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $62,047,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.