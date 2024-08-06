MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for MGM Resorts International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst V. Umansky now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for MGM Resorts International’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM opened at $34.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.69. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $180,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $180,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at $236,957,290.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,988 shares of company stock worth $5,991,759. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

