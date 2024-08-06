MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for MGP Ingredients in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now expects that the company will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.71. The consensus estimate for MGP Ingredients’ current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MGP Ingredients’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MGPI. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

MGP Ingredients Stock Down 3.0 %

MGPI stock opened at $82.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.59. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $68.86 and a fifty-two week high of $124.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 6.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.09 and a 200-day moving average of $80.48.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.17. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 85,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,804,000 after purchasing an additional 17,967 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 45,527 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 470,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,370,000 after purchasing an additional 38,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 387,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,333,000 after buying an additional 68,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGP Ingredients

In related news, Director Donn S. Lux sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,815,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,673,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,544,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $191,678.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,998.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donn S. Lux sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,815,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,673,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,544,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,678. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 11.09%.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

Featured Stories

