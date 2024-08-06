Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,522,000 after purchasing an additional 95,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $2.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,317. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 123.27%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.15.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

