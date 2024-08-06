Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Raised to $148.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MAA. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.15.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 2.7 %
Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.27%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 323.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 30,855 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $15,413,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 197,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,984,000 after acquiring an additional 17,765 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 16,144 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
