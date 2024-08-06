Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Critical Review

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Milestone Pharmaceuticals and AstraZeneca’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals $1.00 million 69.24 -$59.69 million ($1.25) -1.04 AstraZeneca $45.81 billion 5.37 $5.96 billion $2.04 38.89

AstraZeneca has higher revenue and earnings than Milestone Pharmaceuticals. Milestone Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AstraZeneca, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

86.2% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of AstraZeneca shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and AstraZeneca, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 AstraZeneca 0 3 5 2 2.90

Milestone Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 900.00%. AstraZeneca has a consensus target price of $88.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.93%. Given Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Milestone Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than AstraZeneca.

Risk and Volatility

Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AstraZeneca has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Milestone Pharmaceuticals and AstraZeneca’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals N/A -175.44% -62.01% AstraZeneca 13.11% 29.34% 11.15%

Summary

AstraZeneca beats Milestone Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate. It has a license and collaboration agreement with Ji Xing Pharmaceuticals to develop and commercialize etripamil prophylactic and therapeutic uses in humans, as well as with the Montreal Heart Institute, the WCN network, and other research centers. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology. Its marketed products also comprise Vaxzevria, Beyfortus, Synagis, FluMist, Soliris, Ultomiris, Strensiq, Koselugo, and Kanuma for covid-19 and rare disease. The company serves primary care and specialty care physicians through distributors and local representative offices in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and Australasia. It has a collaboration agreement with Neurimmune AG to develop and commercialize NI006. The company was formerly known as Zeneca Group PLC and changed its name to AstraZeneca PLC in April 1999. AstraZeneca PLC was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

