Mina (MINA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $26.14 Million

Mina (MINA) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $462.00 million and $26.14 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000713 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

About Mina

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,178,321,893 coins and its circulating supply is 1,141,288,642 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,178,196,668.8400393 with 1,141,061,509.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.39764092 USD and is up 13.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $56,167,493.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

