Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.79.

Moderna Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $1.91 on Friday, reaching $81.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,235,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.81 and its 200-day moving average is $115.22. Moderna has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,011,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,811,764.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $81,467.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,486.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,011,931 shares in the company, valued at $244,811,764.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 396,239 shares of company stock worth $55,563,937. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 15.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,036,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,769,000 after buying an additional 5,129,800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,460 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,648,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $347,565,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,916,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,230,000 after purchasing an additional 120,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

