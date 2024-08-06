Mogo (MOGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Mogo to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 million. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 21.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mogo to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MOGO traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.26. 20,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,349. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Mogo has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Mogo

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.

