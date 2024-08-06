Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) PT Raised to $155.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MHK. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Shares of MHK stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.31. The stock had a trading volume of 120,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,204. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $164.05.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.25. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $201,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $201,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,369 shares in the company, valued at $13,673,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total transaction of $122,898.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,031.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

