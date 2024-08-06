Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$5.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays cut Molson Coors Beverage from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.29.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 7.5 %

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Shares of TAP stock traded up $3.83 on Tuesday, reaching $54.96. 2,207,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,872. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $69.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

