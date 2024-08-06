Morgan Stanley Cuts Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $250.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $268.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.89.

Marriott International stock traded up $5.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.98. The stock had a trading volume of 636,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,273. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $180.75 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57. The company has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.85.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,525,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,416,000 after buying an additional 1,173,028 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,793,000 after acquiring an additional 934,304 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,697,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 557.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,967,000 after purchasing an additional 420,962 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

