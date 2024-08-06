Mumu the Bull (MUMU) One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.83 Million

Mumu the Bull (MUMU) traded up 22.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 6th. During the last seven days, Mumu the Bull has traded down 29.8% against the dollar. One Mumu the Bull token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Mumu the Bull has a market capitalization of $147.13 million and $10.83 million worth of Mumu the Bull was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Mumu the Bull

Mumu the Bull was first traded on March 9th, 2024. Mumu the Bull’s total supply is 2,329,915,213,859 tokens. Mumu the Bull’s official website is www.mumu.ing. Mumu the Bull’s official Twitter account is @mumu_bull.

Buying and Selling Mumu the Bull

According to CryptoCompare, “Mumu the Bull (MUMU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Mumu the Bull has a current supply of 2,329,915,213,859.14 with 2,283,204,416,985 in circulation. The last known price of Mumu the Bull is 0.00005784 USD and is up 32.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $14,834,050.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mumu.ing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mumu the Bull directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mumu the Bull should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mumu the Bull using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

