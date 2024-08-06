National Bank Financial Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR)

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Free Report) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of First Capital Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Capital Realty’s FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

First Capital Realty Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FCR opened at C$20.86 on Monday. First Capital Realty has a 52 week low of C$18.60 and a 52 week high of C$22.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.86.

First Capital Realty Dividend Announcement

First Capital Realty ( TSE:FCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$183.97 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.