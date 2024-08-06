National Bank Financial Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GFL Environmental in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GFL. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut GFL Environmental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.64.

GFL Environmental Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $38.68 on Monday. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $40.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GFL Environmental

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $1,329,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,231,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,558,000 after acquiring an additional 77,156 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,520,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,225,000 after acquiring an additional 294,432 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 804,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,765,000 after acquiring an additional 173,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 143.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.