National Bank Financial Comments on Russel Metals Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Russel Metals in a report released on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will earn $3.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.57. The consensus estimate for Russel Metals’ current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Russel Metals from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Russel Metals from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$46.64.

TSE:RUS opened at C$38.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.88. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$33.38 and a 1-year high of C$47.39. The firm has a market cap of C$2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Stewart Burton bought 3,000 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$36.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,050.00. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

