National Bank Financial Comments on The Lion Electric Company’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lion Electric in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). National Bank Financial has a “Underperform Spec Market Wgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.
LEV has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Lion Electric from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Lion Electric from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Lion Electric from $1.70 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.59.
Lion Electric Price Performance
Lion Electric stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $129.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $2.35.
Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 51.81%. The business had revenue of $55.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.82 million.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEV. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 239,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 103,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 17,285 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.
Lion Electric Company Profile
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
