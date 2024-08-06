National Bank Financial Comments on The Lion Electric Company’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LEV)

Get Lion Electric alerts:

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lion Electric in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). National Bank Financial has a “Underperform Spec Market Wgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

LEV has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Lion Electric from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Lion Electric from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Lion Electric from $1.70 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.59.

Lion Electric Price Performance

Lion Electric stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $129.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $2.35.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 51.81%. The business had revenue of $55.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.82 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEV. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 239,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 103,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 17,285 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Lion Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.