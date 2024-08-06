National Bank Financial Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for TMX Group Limited (TSE:X)

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of TMX Group in a research report issued on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for TMX Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$39.00 to C$43.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$44.00 target price on TMX Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.44.

TMX Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at C$40.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$28.32 and a 1 year high of C$42.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at TMX Group

In related news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total value of C$5,254,295.40. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMX Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

