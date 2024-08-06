National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Issues Earnings Results

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.87 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 426.76% and a return on equity of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. National CineMedia updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

National CineMedia Stock Up 22.0 %

Shares of National CineMedia stock traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $6.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,504. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.93 million, a P/E ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.03.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.56.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

