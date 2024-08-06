National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.36-2.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.48.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

NYSE NSA traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $41.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.39. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $46.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.95.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.28%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSA

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.74 per share, with a total value of $694,604.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,209.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.