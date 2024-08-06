NatWest Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 6 (LON:NWG)

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 324.10 ($4.14) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 685.96, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 168 ($2.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 372.70 ($4.76). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 323.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 282.63.

Several research analysts have commented on NWG shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.60) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Shore Capital downgraded shares of NatWest Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.73) to GBX 420 ($5.37) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.22) price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 330.71 ($4.23).

In other news, insider Patrick Flynn bought 974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 316 ($4.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,077.84 ($3,933.34). Company insiders own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

