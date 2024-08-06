Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Announces Earnings Results

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 97.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.
Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance
NASDAQ NVTS opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. Navitas Semiconductor has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $10.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $558.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.42.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 87,060 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $396,993.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,118,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,900,537.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on NVTS
About Navitas Semiconductor
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Navitas Semiconductor
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Carvana Hits Record Milestones in Q2 With More to Come in 2024
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Why Intuitive Surgical Stock is Dominating the Medical Sector
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Freshpet’s Impressive Q2 Sparks Optimism Despite Market Fears
Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.