Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Announces Earnings Results

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 97.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

NASDAQ NVTS opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. Navitas Semiconductor has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $10.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $558.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.42.

In related news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 87,060 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $396,993.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,118,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,900,537.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.41.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

