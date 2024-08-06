Nelnet (NNI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Nelnet to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $579.96 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 4.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Nelnet to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nelnet Trading Down 2.7 %

NNI opened at $104.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.49 and a 200-day moving average of $97.05. The company has a quick ratio of 48.33, a current ratio of 48.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.91. Nelnet has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $114.26.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

NNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Nelnet from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nelnet

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathleen Anne Farrell sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $172,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,626.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nelnet

(Get Free Report)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.