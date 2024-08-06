Neptune Digital Assets Corp. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (CVE:NDA)

Get Neptune Digital Assets alerts:

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Neptune Digital Assets in a research report issued on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Neptune Digital Assets’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Neptune Digital Assets Stock Down 6.6 %

Neptune Digital Assets stock opened at C$0.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.32. Neptune Digital Assets has a twelve month low of C$0.21 and a twelve month high of C$0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$36.43 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 68.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

About Neptune Digital Assets

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

