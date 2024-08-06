New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.85-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded New Jersey Resources to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE NJR traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.68. 278,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.60. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.96.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $657.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.64 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 12.16%. As a group, analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,788,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,198,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,788,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,207,996 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

